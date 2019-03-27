Ntsika Ngwanga. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - As the annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival approaches, music lovers are beginning to feel the excitement. Local and international artists will hit the various stages for the main event this weekend, and the free community jazz concert will take place today at 4.30pm at Greenmarket Square.

“The free concert is an opportunity for those who could not get a ticket for the festival to enjoy access to some of the best local and international artists on one stage. I would also like to welcome the thousands of festival-goers and performers who are making their way to our beautiful city this week. Cape Town welcomes you with open arms and we hope that the experience will live in your memories long after the last notes fade.

“Our continued support for the event is an indication of the City’s commitment to ensuring that such live music events are accessible to residents from communities across the city,” said Mayor Dan Plato.

“Crucial to any event is the safety and security of attendees, and the various City departments involved in these aspects are well versed on these matters. We will have staff deployed to ensure public safety. However, it requires a collective effort. Our message to festival-goers, and also the thousands of festival-goers expected at the Greenmarket Square event mid-week, is to let your hair down, but to take responsibility for your personal safety,” said mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith.

City residents and motorists are reminded that there will be temporary road closures for the free concert, in Burg Street, Long Market Street and Short Market Street from 6am until 6pm.

There will also be road closures for the main jazz festival event around the Cape Town International Convention Centre, from Thursday until Sunday at various times between 6am and 9pm at Lower Long Street, Walter Sisulu Avenue, Heerengracht Street and FW De Klerk Boulevard.

