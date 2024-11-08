Cycle Tour Prelude Challenge from anywhere in the world

Cape Town - The Cape Town Cycle Tour has introduced the first-ever Prelude Challenge to a regular tour in 2025.
The new initiative allows cycling enthusiasts from around the globe to participate in the iconic event, regardless of their ability to travel to South Africa.
Scheduled to take place from February 22 to March 2, the Prelude Challenge invites riders to complete a 109-km course at their convenience, culminating in a celebration of cycling that transcends borders.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “The Prelude Challenge is wonderful news for cycling enthusiasts around the world, because now our much loved Cape Town Cycle Tour will come to you if you can’t come to Cape Town.
“There’s a reason why the Cape Town Cycle Tour just grows in popularity every year. It’s widely regarded as one of the most beautiful, accessible and inclusive cycle races in all the world and allowing those who cannot travel here for the race to complete the 109km wherever they are will just add to the event’s appeal.
“Of course, we’d much rather welcome them to Cape Town, and I still hope that they will travel here and invite them to do so, but if they can’t, we’re excited that even more people will get to add a cycle medal to their collection and have their name recorded as a finisher.”
Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust director, David Bellairs, said participants can still join fellow cyclists at the Cape Town Cycle Tour Expo to collect their goodie bags, souvenir race number and medal.
“Medals will be sent to those participating from outside of Cape Town. Extending the event in this way will enable far more people to contribute to the charities that benefit directly from the race entries,” Bellairs said.
For more information and to enter visit www.capetowncycletour.com
Cape Argus