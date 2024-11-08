Cycle Tour Prelude Challenge from anywhere in the world

The new initiative allows cycling enthusiasts from around the globe to participate in the iconic event, regardless of their ability to travel to South Africa.

Scheduled to take place from February 22 to March 2, the Prelude Challenge invites riders to complete a 109-km course at their convenience, culminating in a celebration of cycling that transcends borders.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “The Prelude Challenge is wonderful news for cycling enthusiasts around the world, because now our much loved Cape Town Cycle Tour will come to you if you can’t come to Cape Town.

“There’s a reason why the Cape Town Cycle Tour just grows in popularity every year. It’s widely regarded as one of the most beautiful, accessible and inclusive cycle races in all the world and allowing those who cannot travel here for the race to complete the 109km wherever they are will just add to the event’s appeal.