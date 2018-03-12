CONGRATULATIONS: Karin Burger won the Cape Argus mountain bike competition. She received the R35 000 bike from Chris Willemse Cycles in Durbanville. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Excitement after the 40th Cape Town Cycle Tour was palpable as more than 50 prizes were handed out at the Cullinan Hotel.

Karin Burger won a R35 000 mountain bike in the Cape Argus competition, courtesy of Chris Willemse Cycles. She received her prize at the shop’s Durbanville branch.

At the hotel on Monday, the top five winners in the men’s and women’s category received trophies as well.

“It's extremely inspirational to see those who participated do so well,” Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust marketing, media and sponsorship director David Bellairs said.

Participants who participated in both the Cycle Tour and the Mountain Bike challenge received prizes.

Pick * Pay, along with other big sponsors, were also present at the event.

Prizes were also handed out to the two oldest participants who rode on Sunday.

Edward Thomlinson, 87, completed the Cycle Tour in five hours and Sylvia Leslie, 81, completed the Cycle Tour in around six hours.

“This is phenomenal and mind-blowing to know that they enjoy this sport and have this energy. They are inspirational,” Bellairs said.

For the first time, the Cycle Tour commenced from its new starting point on the Grand Parade.

Over 35 000 participants took part in this year’s race.

About 15 000 were from outside the Western Cape.

Last year, the Cycle Tour organisers were forced to cancel the tour due to severe weather conditions.

This year, the tour organisers were dealt a blow by the province's drought.

Some celebrities also took part in the Cycle Tour, among them Afternoon Express heart-throb Danilo Acquisto, who posted a picture of himself on Instagram moments before cycling.

