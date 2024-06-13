Cyclist, 17, dies in freak accident: Teen crashes into a car door in Sea Point

Cape Town - Tributes have been pouring in for a teen cyclist from Bonteheuwel who died after crashing into a car door in Sea Point. Calib de Kock, 17, of the Phoenix Cycling Club, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after sustaining a serious head injury when he collided with the door of a Mercedes-Benz that was parked on Beach Road.

The teen, believed to have been cycling on the road when the driver allegedly opened his door directly in front of him, was unable to react in time, and collided with the vehicle. Pictures of emergency services working tirelessly on De Kock before he was rushed to Christiaan Barnard Hospital circulated on social media shortly after the tragedy. De Kock was a Grade 11 pupil at Bonteheuwel High School.

The Cape Argus reached out to De Kock’s family, who were unavailable for comment on Tuday. His death has devastated the entire community, according to Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. “I would like to extend my condolences to his family, friends and the cycling fraternity and team. A terrible accident that has taken Calib away from his loved ones,” she said.

Jowell said Sea Point is not more nor less safe than any part of the city’s coastal routes and high-use cycling areas. The incident was tragic but not caused by reckless driving, she said. “On high-use roads where there are lots of cars parked at all times, it is imperative that drivers are extra cautious to check for cyclists when exiting their vehicles or opening any doors,” Jowell said. “We know that cycling in the city is enjoyed by thousands of people every day and appeal to drivers to always take extra precautions to look out for cyclists on the road, particularly in high traffic areas such as Beach Road.

Robinson said far too many incidents are reported and many are not even reported as South Africans do not obey the rules of the road. “Every accident is of great concern to us. Unfortunately, there are too many avoidable bike crashes on our roads due to the rules of the road not being obeyed,” Robinson said. He urged cyclists to be more cautious on the road as well as motorists to be situationally aware.

“We often say to cyclists please wear bright colour clothing. Please have lights flashing on your bike when you ride, even in sunlight,” he said. Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie urged young residents to follow in De Kock’s footsteps. “Because of his effort and relentlessness pursuit of success, he overcame a myriad challenges to achieve what he had achieved in his short space of time,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Facebook, more tributes poured in for De Kock. Shuaib Sayhn wrote: RIP my friend. I’m always going to miss your one-of-a-kind giggle at my gate before you get me to do something for you. “May your spirit race the Tour De France the way your body was training to. God called you home, Calib de Kock, but you will be forever in my heart.”

In response to what the City is doing in terms of the safety of cyclists in the CBD, Rob Quintas, the City’s Mayco Member for Urban Mobility said: “The City is in the early stages of a project that will result in a Mobility and Access Plan for the Cape Town CBD. The intention is to meet the mobility and access needs of people using all modes, in a way that makes the CBD a more liveable place. “This will be achieved through interventions that prioritise walking, cycling and public transport. “This complements the current planning process for a local area spatial development framework for the CBD.”