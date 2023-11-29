Cyclists cautioned on their safety by Pedal Power Association

Cape Town - The Pedal Power Association (PPA) has encouraged biking enthusiasts to remember that certain roads and trails were a threat to their safety as perpetrators moved around in larger vehicles and bakkies and targeted cyclists who were alone and in smaller groups. The PPA said perpetrators target cyclists especially around 4:30am to 8:30am, and between 5pm and 7pm.

In the latest incident reported to the PPA, two riders were robbed of their specialised bikes at gunpoint in Ottery in the Fernwood Drive industrial area. “It is important for the riders to stay close to one another as the slower riders are usually targeted. “It is vital to pay attention to any human activities ahead and not to wear earphones when cycling,” said Neil Robinson, PPA chief executive.

He said cyclists needed to exercise situational 360-degree awareness. “It is great to chat with fellow cyclists while out riding, but this could distract from potential dangers ahead and you might become a criminal’s next target.” He said cyclists should avoid areas with lots of bush and long grass, as some criminals hid there before launching a surprise attack.

“A backup vehicle is becoming essential for rides, to deter criminals from attacking cyclists. Please do not try to retaliate, as these criminals will shoot or stab their victims for bikes and other possessions,” said Robinson. “Do not trust anyone loitering next to the road and always be prepared for an attack when passing someone wanting to cross the road on approach. “We have great mountain bike trails but please do not attempt these alone or in a small group, rather try to get a larger group together.”

Among the current hotspot areas for criminals was the mountain bike trails on Table Mountain. The PPA said cyclists were held up at knife point along Signal Hill. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Grassy Park SAPS were investigating the robbery in Ottery. “No arrests were made. The investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

“Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop at 0860010111.” Twigg said police were also conducting awareness campaigns to caution members of the public to be alert of their surroundings and move in groups. Meanwhile, it’s all systems go for the Friends of Lion’s Head’s planned peaceful protest on Friday.