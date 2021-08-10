Cyclists in a spin over proposal to limit riding times on Sea Point Promenade

Cape Town - Cyclists are fuming after the City of Cape Town proposed a limit on the times when they can ride on the Sea Point Promenade. They say there should have been proper public participation process before the City made the recommendation.

The recommendation was made at a meeting of the transport portfolio committee on Thursday, in a bid to implement a time restriction for cyclists on the Promenade. If it is implemented, cyclists will not be allowed on the Promenade from 11am on weekdays, Saturdays and public holidays for a year. The restriction will be assessed after a year. A business owner, who did not want to be named, said: “As a cyclist and one who walks the Promenade frequently, there is a need for better control of cyclists and motorised scooters.”

He said some people were reckless and created danger, and urged people to engage in the matter in the interests of safety. Bike riders and cyclists are fuming at the City’s proposal to ban bicycles from the Sea Point Promenade from 11am onwards, Monday to Saturday, and on public holidays for 12 months. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Up Cycles Bicycle Rental co-owner Jared Chaitowitz said when they approached their ward councillor months ago to suggest that cycling on the Promenade be made better and safer for all users, they never imagined the City would recommend banning bicycles. Chaitowitz said they believed the recommendation was made by engineers who were not non-motorised transport experts, without public participation, and they have missed an opportunity to make the Promenade an even better public space.

“If the City is serious about its stated goal to grow cycling, banning bikes from one of the safest places for riders of all ages seems counter-productive to us,” said Chaitowitz. He said not only would it destroy their business, and the livelihoods of their employees and their families, but it would also rob the City of a much-loved, healthy, family-friendly activity. Bike riders and cyclists are fuming at the City’s proposal to ban bicycles from the Sea Point Promenade from 11am onwards, Monday to Saturday and on public holidays for 12 months. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell said contrary to the misleading information that has been circulating on social media, none of the proposals in the report has been adopted by the committee.

Jowell said that, in fact, the portfolio committee on transport referred the report back to the local sub-council for further investigation and discussion, and public participation. Jowell said apart from further site visits and engagements with stakeholders and others, the City would host a public participation process where users, the public, residents and interest groups would have the opportunity to voice their concerns, opinions, comments and proposals. She said in 2013 it was decided to allow bicycles, e-bikes and skateboards to make use of the Promenade.

“This change has been widely encouraged and was well received. However, over the past eight years, there has been an increase in the number of users and the speed of some of these devices, and more conflict (crashes) between pedestrians and those using these devices, some resulting in injury,” said Jowell. She said that in January last year she submitted a motion to the committee for a review of and an investigation into the provision of a dedicated bicycle lane on the Promenade. “This motion supported the use of bicycles on the Promenade, but recognised the need to look at how/what could be implemented to make it safer for all,” she said.

Jowell said the motion was adopted by the committee, and the City’s Transport Directorate conducted an investigation that included weekend surveys of the area to collate data on the volumes and different modes of transport in use, as well as peak times. “The primary focus of any solution should be on the safe sharing of the space for all users, keeping in mind that up to 90% of users are joggers or walkers, and that many are vulnerable people, such as the elderly and children.” She said also of importance was the travelling speed of electric scooters and e-bicycles and how that contributed to conflict, accidents and injuries.

Open Streets Cape Town managing director Kirsten Wilkins said outside of the merits of the particular issue, they would continue to work with government officials and councillors to ensure a fair and democratic process in the making of mobility spaces. Wilkins said it could not be the case that people in power ran with ideas that affected the lives of citizens without discussion. “It cannot be that the opinions of citizens are excluded because the issues are ’too technical’ or that participation processes happen as after-the-fact objections rather than a co-creation of ideas,” said Wilkins.