Cyclists ready to saddle up for the 44th Cape Town Cycle Tour this weekend

Cape Town - The Mother City is gearing up to host one of the most highly-anticipated events on its social calendar on Sunday – the 44th Cape Town Cycle Tour (CTCT), commonly known as “The Argus”. CTCT Trust director David Bellairs said all plans were in place and registration was being carried out at Cape Town Stadium.

He said: “We commenced planning for the event about 18 months ago. Obviously it has been extremely difficult trying to ensure that we plan a Covid-19-compliant event, trying to anticipate which regulations will be in place at the time.” Normally, 35 000 participants take part in the annual event, but this year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, about 22 500 riders will participate. He said: “The cycle tour is more than just a cycling event. It is an event with a massive social conscience – the net proceeds are all distributed back into social upliftment and cycling development projects.

“This is on top of the fact that there are many, many charities who participate to raise funds and awareness for their various causes. “It is also a wonderful way of bringing communities together on the day to support friends and loved ones as they head around the Cape Peninsula. It is an incredible social occasion on bicycles celebrating health and fitness, while going and fostering oneness.” Pedal Power Association chairperson Steve Hayward said the tour was considered one of the biggest “failed events”.

He said: “This event was started 44 years ago as a demonstration ride in Cape Town to bring to the attention of the authorities that they needed to spend more on cyclists as commuters, and then it turned out to be this wonderful event.” Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the City had been involved with the CTCT for decades. “In addition to the various support services, the City assists the race by facilitating an event permit. This includes ensuring the presence of the City’s law enforcement agencies, Disaster Risk Management and Fire and Rescue services, among others.”

The City said a number of temporary road closures would be in place in the CBD and southern suburbs, and motorists were requested to plan their routes accordingly. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “The City of Cape Town welcomes all of the 22 000 cyclists taking part in this weekend’s famous and historic 44th edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour. “We are so proud to host this incredible, global cycle event, and it just shows how Cape Town is really on the global mega-events map, and we wish everyone good luck and safety as they have an enjoyable, wonderful time in the Mother City this weekend and on the road on Sunday morning. I will see you there.”