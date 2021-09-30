DA accuses ANC of being two-faced on issue of City by-law on homelessness

Cape Town - The ANC was on Wednesday accused of being two-faced on the issue of the City’s amendments to the by-law relating to homelessness, after the DA claimed that ANC members of the Safety and Security Portfolio Committee had supported the changes. During yesterday’s final special council meeting before the November 1 local government election, the ANC voted against the amendments to the City by-law relating to streets, public places and the prevention of noise nuisances.

Before the vote, Fiona Abrahams (ANC) called for those voting in favour of the amendments to be criminally charged for essentially reinforcing the apartheid legacy of discrimination. “This by-law in front of us is brutal, criminal and an attack on our human rights. We shouldn't be considering passing the by-law, in fact we shouldn’t pass it at all,” said Abrahams. Safety and Security Portfolio Committee chairperson Mzwakhe Nqavashe (DA) said he was puzzled because there seemed to be two ANC positions on the amendment. He said both ANC members of the portfolio committee had agreed with the item and there was unanimous agreement on the matter at the committee stage.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the City’s take on the by-law was more progressive than similar by-laws elsewhere in the country. The ANC and the EFF voted against the amendment which was passed by the DA’s majority on the council. Meanwhile in his farewell address to the full council, outgoing mayor Dan Plato said that while there was still a lot of work to be done, he was proud of the achievements of his administration and had no doubt that City residents would continue to support it.