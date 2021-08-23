DA announces Geordin Hill-Lewis as its candidate to replace Dan Plato as Cape Town mayor

Cape Town – The DA has unveiled that Geordin Hill-Lewis will be the party’s mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town in the lead-up to the local government elections. DA leader John Steenhuisen made the announcement on Monday where the DA’s candidates for mayor of South Africa’s major cities in the upcoming elections were revealed.

Hill-Lewis will be the party’s candidate for the Cape Town metro, while Randall Williams is the candidate for City of Tswhane, Refiloe Nt’sekhe is the candidate for City of Ekurhuleni, Mpho Phalatse is the candidate for City of Joburg and Nqaba Banga is the mayoral candidate for Nelson Mandela Bay. “These men and women have proven to us that they not only carry the DA’s vision for building a better South Africa into everything they do, they have also demonstrated that they are not afraid to put in the effort that this will require,” Steenhuisen said. “We’ve long held the view in the DA that if we want to fix this country, we have to start by building a capable state.

“This means governments that are made up of fit-for-purpose individuals, who are not tainted by corruption and who have demonstrated that they have the commitment and the drive that any good public servant needs,” Steenhuisen said. “That’s why our candidate selection process is so rigorous – we can’t afford to get it wrong.” Hill-Lewis, 34, has been serving as their finance spokesperson since June 2019.

Hill-Lewis was first appointed to the National Assembly in August 2011. 🗳️| The DA's 2021 Mayoral Candidate for the City of Cape Town is Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl).



While significant progress has been made to change the lives of millions of Capetonians, more still needs to be done.



Let's keep Cape Town working!

#DAmayors pic.twitter.com/HcyqSUoeok — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 23, 2021

Hill-Lewis attended Edgemead High School, and holds a BCom and an honours degree in politics, philosophy and economics from the University of Cape Town. He obtained a Master's degree in economic policy at the University of London. “It is the greatest honour of my life to accept today the DA’s nomination to be our mayoral candidate for Cape Town. “Even under unprecedented strain our party's rigorous candidate selection process ensures that every aspirant candidate had a fair and equal chance to contest for this position in the best interests of the people of Cape Town,” Hill-Lewis said.

He also paid tribute to Plato who he called a worthy opponent and a leader who will “long be remembered for ... guiding Cape Town through some of his most difficult and stormiest times”. He added Plato was an exemplary democrat, a colleague and a friend. “Now to the campaign ahead to all the people of Cape Town with your support and as your mayor I will work day and night to bring better service delivery to every residents of our city.

“No matter where you live in our great city, every Capetonian must live in a place that is safe in and with access to the services they need for dignity I look forward to meeting you in your community and neighbourhood in the months ahead. “We will get to know each other well as we build our city, our home Cape Town, together.” Hill-Lewis said that from tomorrow he would focus on criss-crossing across the city to campaign for votes.