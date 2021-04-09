DA bemoans delays in the resettlement of over 100 families in District Six

Cape Town - The DA in the Western Cape has criticised the numerous delays in the resettlement of over 100 families in District Six, calling it a major stumbling block for restitution and justice.

The 108 claimants, part of the phase 3 return, were informed by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development of delays to completion of the units, located at Hanover Street, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

DA Committee spokesperson on Human Settlements Matlhodi Maseko, said as chairperson of the Standing Committee on Human Settlements in the province, she will be visiting families affected and the housing site.

“While Covid-19 has created disruptions across every sector, claimants have been waiting for homes for more than 20 years before the pandemic. In 2019, the High Court gave the national government three years to complete restitution claims made between 1995 and 1998 which amounted to 975 claimants. There is no time to waste in supporting dignity for these residents, and currently there is no finalised list of beneficiaries nor is there a date of when the department envisions they will be able to hand over these units.”

The provincial Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development said that delays to the redevelopment process was “inevitable” due to the pandemic.