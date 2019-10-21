Cape Town - A claim by the ANC that the Western Cape provincial government is pursuing a campaign to purge African senior managers from the administration has been rubbished by the DA, which has denied any such motive.
In separate statements, Premier Alan Winde, Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers and the DA Western Cape spokesperson on Human Settlements, Matlhodi Maseko defended the provincial government’s record on employment equity as being “merit-based” and accused the leader of the opposition in the legislature, Cameron Dugmore, of being “irresponsible, opportunistic and racist”.
Dugmore had asked the premier to “confirm or deny” a report about the decision not to reappoint Human Settlements’ Thando Nguli, the only African head of a department in the province.
The premier responded: “In line with our policies, a robust and rigorous process was used to determine the best candidate for this position and as it turns out, a woman of colour has been selected for this role.”
While confirming that Nguli’s contract would end on December 31 after it was extended from September 30, Simmers said: “Jacqueline Samson, the department’s current chief director of planning, will take over as the new head.