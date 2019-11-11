DA fears the threat that Good poses, says Herron amid rising tensions









NEW DA members are welcomed by senior officials. The party said they were former Good members. Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The contestation between the DA and the Good party is heating up ahead of coming by-elections and the local government election in 2021. On Sunday, the DA paraded a group of people it said was from the Good Party and have walked over to the DA. The group said they moved over to the DA because leader Patricia de Lille “had lied to them and made empty promises”. The DA said that hundreds of Good members would walk over but at yesterday's gathering at the Leonsdale Civic Centre in Elsies River only 50 people, under the leadership of Harold Emkie in Ward 26 in Leonsdale, joined the DA. The new members were welcomed by provincial DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, together with Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz and metro chairperson Grant Twigg.

One of the former Good members, Ruben Ackerman, said: “The Good party has no morals and it is a party that looks after the interest of family and friends first. It is also driven by individual greed. We’ve tried to speak to De Lille about concerns without any success.”

Other members sharing the same sentiments added that they are tired of empty promises and being left in the lurch by the party. Madikizela welcoming the new members and thanked them for taking "such an important step and wise decision”.

“There were horror stories that we heard and some of those stories were related (to us) on Sunday.

“When we met the leadership it became very clear that these were the people who played an important role in reducing our votes in all the wards that they are present.

“What we heard of these members is the importance of truth and honesty. We will not sell our people pipe dreams and hope,” Madikizela said.

He said all DA members must now shift the focus to the by-elections in Ward 19, Wesbank, and 82, Tafelsig, on Wednesday and send out a clear message that the party is alive and kicking.

Brett Herron, Good party secretary-general, said: “The DA’s much-hyped ‘mass walkover’ of Good members was a predictable flop. The event largely featured DA supporters bused in to fill the venue.

“That the DA saw fit to arrange this media event is an admission of its insecurity. It has forced some of its most popular leaders to walk the plank and fears the threat Good poses ahead of three looming by-elections, with municipal elections to follow in 18 months.”

He said that Good welcomed new members every day, adding that if they held press briefings to welcome all new members they would never do any other work.

“The vast majority of our members joined Good because they’re sick and tired of the old parties and genuinely want to contribute to building a better South Africa. Those who joined in the hope of getting jobs for themselves will do better elsewhere. Good values cannot be bought,” he said.

