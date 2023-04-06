DA in Khayelitsha celebrates the life of Thimna Kuze, who fell victim to GBV

Cape Town - The DA in Khayelitsha held a memorial service with the family of 13-year-old Thimna Kuze, who was raped and killed in the presence of her three friends while on a sleepover. It is alleged that the suspect, who is the uncle of her friends, gave them alcohol to drink before he raped them and ultimately killed Thimna.

The party is concerned that despite structures such as community police forums (CPFs), neighbourhood watches and street committees who work hard to keep communities safe, gender-based violence continues. The memorial service for Thimna was the initiative of a youth activist from the party, Sesethu Mdlungu. Mdlungu said through her organisation, Freedom SA, she tries to keep young people off the streets, providing GBV awareness and education.

“We wish to thank the Site C community … who attended Thimna’s memorial service on Tuesday, and we urge the community to continue giving their support to the family during this difficult period. “The DA condemns all forms of GBV against women and children, and reiterates the call to all men to stand up against these crimes. We call on the police to do everything in their power to ensure that justice is served. “The DA shall engage with the Department of Social Development and request counselling for the surviving victims and other fellow learners,” said the party.