In a war of words that erupted on Twitter, De Lille called DA MP Emma Powell “a blue liar” after James Brent Styan, spokesperson for Local Government MEC Anton Bredell, tweeted Powell’s statement: “De Lille’s refusal to engage either the Western Cape provincial government or the City of Cape Town on the release of this land is ironic, given that when she was mayor of Cape Town she repeatedly called for it to be released for low-cost housing.”
Powell, DA spokesperson for water, sanitation and human settlements, wrote to De Lille in September requesting clarity on whether her department intended on releasing six large tracts of land under her department's custodianship for housing.
These land parcels, which include Ysterplaat, Denel, Culemborg, Youngsfield, Wingfield and Upper Darling Street, could yield in excess of 93 000 affordable housing opportunities for low-income Cape Town residents.
In response, De Lille said: “There are no plans for now for the properties mentioned. The release of land for reform and redistribution and human settlements is guided by government programmes and follows due processes.