DA provincial leader Madikizela backs Twigg in metro chairperson race

Cape Town - DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has publicly supported Grant Twigg in his campaign to run for metro chairperson. Madikizela spoke during an event where Twigg was campaigning. “The City is our crown jewel whatever happens at the city will have an impact throughout the country, not just in our province. That is why it is important for us to lead by example. Grant led this metro during very difficult times and I want to say upfront that many problems that we faced in the metro had very little to do with him and his leadership.” Madikizela said it was disingenuous that the challenges the metro faces should be placed on Twigg. “He’s not a saint and he’s not perfect, but none of us are and we need to set the record straight there are people blaming one person for all the problems we are facing within the City. I believe Grant should be given a second term to continue with the work,” he said.

Mayor Dan Plato is going head to head with Twigg as the party is expected to elect a new metro chairperson later this month. Twigg survived a motion of no confidence last year. He was accused of dividing the region and its structures, as well as the caucus of the City.

He has the support of mayoral committee members Malusi Booi (human settlements) and Zahid Badroodien (community and health).

Twigg said: “2021 is the big goal. We must make sure that if we retain the province, we need to retain the city. All that we are going to do is build on what we have we don’t need repairs and we don’t need extra committees - we have branch structures.”

Plato plans to establish a political branch to assist constituencies and branches about complaints regarding City services. He also wants to establish standing committees at a regional level to address issues such as land invasions and job creation.

“I am consulting with branches and making sure they are heard,” said Plato.

Cape Argus