Cape Town - The DA will fire on all cylinders in its ongoing war with mayor Patricia de Lille, in an attempt to counter a possible backlash at the polls in 2019.

The fightback strategy against De Lille, dubbed the “Let’s Talk Campaign”, was outlined over the weekend and pamphlets have already been printed as part of a De Lille pack for its ground staff to present to voters. A leaked letter to the DA’s branches and staff members indicate that the party’s communication strategy has gone into overdrive. Two senior party leaders have confirmed the letter was sent out to structures.

Provincial campaign manager Anthony Benadie says in the letter the campaign will be taken across the province to establish voter confidence.

Dealing with the saga around mayor De Lille, Benadie said the current matter relating to the City of Cape Town and De Lille could arise during the planned question and answer sessions.

“It remains important, though, that our message in this regard remains clear: the DA’s mission in Cape Town is to put the people of the City first. That’s why we are resolute in keeping maladministration and misconduct out of the City. Patricia de Lille is clinging on to power and putting herself before the people. Our promise to the people of Cape Town in Election 2019 is to keep corruption out and continue to deliver better services. Our actions in respect of Patricia de Lille honour this promise by putting service delivery and the people of Cape Town first,” he said.

De Lille, who will be back in the Western Cape High Court this week to challenge the constitutionality of the party’s processes to oust her, returned to the position of mayor last week.

In the letter, Benadie states: “In order to assist colleagues to answer questions in this regard, the following documents have been sent to regional managers and FSOs via the ‘We Transfer’ link mentioned above: A ready-for-print leaflet speaking to the Patricia de Lille matter, for local printing. A press statement from Natasha Mazzone following the court judgment this week. A document of frequently asked questions regarding this matter.”

He also said the “Let’s Talk” campaign is being executed under the theme of a caring DA government which residents can trust and that puts its citizens first.

“The campaign will be rolled out in a phased approach, covering all provincial departmental successes and ultimately municipal government successes, while in each phase allowing for maximum opportunity for voter engagement. Phase one of the campaign focuses on unemployment, education and housing.

“The DA’s campaign will include events like public meetings, street meetings, house meetings and leaders’ events.

“These meetings provide you with the opportunity to speak to your community about our success, but most importantly for representatives to answer questions from the public and engage voters directly,” he said.

Sassa paypoints will also be targeted and blitzes held.

