DA retains ward 30 in Manenberg following by-election

Cape Town - In a pivotal by-election, the DA has successfully retained ward 30 in Manenberg. This comes after the passing of ward councillor, Bonita Jacobs, 64, on August 28, following an illness.

The IEC yesterday announced that the DA retained the seat in the by-election with 60% of the total votes cast, compared to 60.60% during the 2021 Local Government Elections. The by-election voter turnout on Wednesday was 34.55% compared to the 2021 voter turnout of 43.71% Deidree de Vos is now the new councillor in the area.

De Vos steps into her role after receiving 2045 votes. She said the victory was a reflection of the resilience and unity of the residents. “This achievement is not just mine but belongs to every resident who believes in a brighter and more hopeful future for our community,” she said.

She expressed her gratitude to the constituents for their trust, saying: “I am determined to work closely with the community, ensuring their voices are central to every decision made.” DA Western Cape leader, Tertuis Simmers, said residents of Manenberg have sent a clear message. “They believe in the DA’s ethos of real service delivery and want to uphold their association with a party that has a shining track record of good governance,” he said.

“We thank the residents who have placed their trust in the DA and contributed to this victory.” Other candidates included the ACDPs Anwar Constance; ANC candidate Yamkela Mayalo; National Coloured Congress candidate Mogamat Yusuf Hope; the Patriotic Alliance’s (PA) Yumna Alexander; Truth and Solidarity Movement candidate Abdul Karriem van der Schyff; and uMkhonto weSizwe candidate Moewada Abrahams. NCC provincial secretary, Paul Bester, said the party had a strong campaign in Manenberg after coming second with 1 014 votes.