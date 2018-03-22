Cape Town - A decision on whether or not mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing will be open to the media will be announced on Thursday - and if De Lille doesn’t get her way she is headed to court.

De Lille’s disciplinary hearing on alleged misconduct was spent debating technical disputes earlier this week between opposing parties.

The technicalities include who should constitute the disciplinary panel and the recusal of Sheila Camerer, a former government minister, was at the heart of the deliberations held at Parliament.

Addressing journalists during the break on Tuesday, De Lille said lawyers on either side had been debating the issues for hours but no resolution was in sight.

She said she had not had a chance to formally ask that the hearing be opened to the media. But she reiterated that she would take her party to court if the DA refused.

Later in the day an application to have the proceedings open to the media was considered, De Lille said, adding that an announcement would be made today.

Her legal team placed all technical points and request before the panel in writing. It was expected that the DA would study the points raised and today no further arguments on the technical matters would be heard.

De Lille added that the hearing was set down for today and tomorrow, but would depend on the DA’s decision on whether it would allow the media access to the hearing. She vowed to head to court to force the party to open the proceedings to the media.

“I want to reiterate that my lawyers have emphasised to the party that I can only restore my reputation if the public is able to view and assess for themselves whether the process is fair.

“If that is not the case, we will have a delay to this matter.

“I will ask for a postponement to head to court to ensure that (the) media has access to the proceedings,” she said.

DA federal council chairperson James Selfe said De Lille was facing charges of interfering in staff selection processes, and of condoning and covering up maladministration in the City of Cape Town.

“That, among other things, resulted in the auditor-general altering his audit opinion of the City.

“She attacks the integrity and professionalism of members of the panel appointed to hear her matter,” Selfe said.

He said Hans-Jurie Moolman is a practising attorney of many years standing, while Pogiso Monchusi is an admitted and practising advocate.

On Camerer’s recusal, Selfe said: “The facts are different: Camerer was appointed Deputy Minister of Justice by President Mandela, and is a currently a practising attorney.

“It seems that Ms De Lille has a challenge when it comes to telling the truth.”

The hearing will go ahead on Thursday.

