DA to take no action on Madikizela for now, spotlight on Koen and Mazzone

Cape Town - A meeting of the DA’s provincial executive committee has decided to wait until the completion of the DA’s federal legal commission (FLC) investigation of suspended Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela before taking any action on him for lying about his qualifications.

At the same time, Saldanha mayor Marius Koen is still in office as the DA investigates allegations that have been made challenging his credentials from a British university and the party has defended its parliamentary chief whip Natasha Mazzone from claims that she had lied about her accomplishments.

Acting provincial party leader Albert Fritz said: “The FLC is already investigating the matter and as the premier already suspended MEC Madikizela, who also voluntarily stepped aside as leader, we decided not to take any further steps at this stage.”

Madikizela did not respond to our queries on the issue directly, but in a post on his Facebook page, he said: “This is what I go through every time I contest for a position in the party or in government.

“I will humble myself, allow the process to unfold and accept the punishment which I hope will fit the crime. I also hope people will not apply double standards, what is done on the left must also be done on the right.”

With regards to mayor Koen, DA spokesperson Richard Newton said: “We have received media enquiries regarding claims that mayor Koen, has misrepresented his qualifications, namely a BAdmin degree obtained from the University of Stellenbosch in 1986 and an MBA in strategic marketing from the University of Hull (UK) in 2002.

“Mayor Koen has provided a copy of his B Admin degree from Stellenbosch University as well as copies of his results and his dissertation regarding his MBA from Hull University. The DA is currently following up with the relevant institution regarding the MBA in strategic marketing to confirm that he is a graduate and that he holds the degree in question.”

About Mazzone, DA Federal Council deputy chairperson Ashor Sarupen responding to an open letter from Good MPL Brett Herron said in her biography provided by the DA on its website, throughout her two tenures as Deputy Federal Council chairperson, Mazzone never made any reference to legal qualifications.

Herron replied: “The truth about Mazzone’s qualifications and legal experience remains unclear. The DA has a duty to clarify the ambiguity and it is entirely within their ability to bring the conspiracies and speculation to an end swiftly by answering the questions.”

Meanwhile, Herron lead a demonstration calling on Premier Alan Winde to act on the public protector's finding that MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela lied to the legislature in breach of the executive ethics code.

Stellenbosch University School of Public Leadership director Zwelinzima Ndevu said: “In my opinion the right thing to do when found to have misrepresented your qualifications is to resign from all public office positions.”

