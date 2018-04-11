Cape Town - Emboldened by the so-called “De Lille Clause” adopted at the recent DA congress, DA councillors are gearing up for another vote of no confidence that could finally spell the end of mayor Patricia de Lille’s reign.

JP Smith, deputy DA caucus leader in the City, said a discussion on the way forward regarding De Lille would be held on Monday. At its congress over the past weekend, the DA adopted a recall clause which aims to remove leaders in government who have lost the confidence of their caucus.

The federal executive may, after that leader the opportunity to make representations, require him or her to resign from office within 48 hours.

Failure by that member to resign will lead to the cessation of his or her party membership.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said it was possible for the DA City caucus to institute fresh motions.

“It cannot be applied retrospectively, but it is true that the clause can now be used on new matters. What one must remember is that before you occupy any executive office, you are a DA member.

“If any member goes against the DA’s policy, we will go for the member. This has nothing to do with any specific member or mayor of the party,” he said.

“The process in the Cape Town caucus can be started again, but the party’s federal executive will be dealing with the matter, not provincial executive councils.

“This recall clause is not going to be used willy-nilly,” he said.

Earlier this year, De Lille survived a no-confidence vote by a whisker with the support of the ANC, EFF and other smaller parties. Smith said they would consider the issue on Monday.

“The recall clause means we cannot apply this clause retrospectively, and this means we have to start from scratch. Should the caucus decide to proceed, we will have to get approval from the federal executive.

“There are also internal processes like a confidence test to be done. This system cannot be a witch hunt, because it is a two-tier system,” Smith said.

University of the Western Cape Political analyst Keith Gottschalk said the DA caucus was likely to come up with another no-confidence motion.

“It effectively means that, at least according to the DA, De Lille could be ousted in 48 hours should the caucus agree that they have lost confidence in her and should it be confirmed by the party’s federal executive.

“One of the issues that might arise again is De Lille going to court. Should the courts listen to her case and her lawyers make a strong case, the De Lille matter could be delayed even longer. That is the risk they are currently running,” he said.

Xolani Sotashe, ANC Cape Town leader, said the circumstances around De Lille had not changed and the party would therefore continue to support her.

Asked for comment, De Lille said: “I am not aware that they are going to meet on Monday. I don’t work on if and buts. I work with facts. So they can decide on the matter on whatever they want. That’s all I have to say on the matter.”

