DA vexes Twitter by comparing EFF to Nazi brown shirts after Brackenfell clash

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has faced criticism on social media for comparing the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to Nazi brown shirts following the party’s clash with residents in Brackenfell. In a statement on Monday evening the party condemned the clash which it labelled as “ongoing threatening attempts by the EFF to bend society to its will by interfering where it has absolutely no business to be”. “Following the burning and trashing of stores because of what the they consider offensive advertising, and seeking to tell Chief Executive Officers how to run their businesses, the EFF now thinks it has the right to control how citizens run private functions.” The EFF, who also protested at the school on Friday, has demanded two teachers and the principal be fired after the teachers had attended a private matric function that was only reportedly attended by white pupils and their parents. While the school has distanced itself from the event, the EFF says it must accept some responsibility because of the teachers’ attendance.

The party has has vowed to descend on Brackenfell “in its entirety and ensure nothing operates” after Monday’s violent clash with residents.

The DA, however, lashed out stating that private events have “absolutely nothing to do with any political party”.

“Violent confrontations will do nothing to advance rational analysis, which is more needed in South Africa today than ever before.

“If we are to prevent people taking the law into their own hands, the Police must do their job properly. It was the job of SAPS to prevent and disperse the EFF unlawfully gathering outside a school and seeking to infringe on the rights of private citizens.

“The Nazis had the brown shirts that went around terrorising minorities. South Africa has the red shirts,” the party said.

It was this last sentence of the DA statement which caused a lot of frustration on Twitter, especially as the party made the remarks on the anniversary of Kristallnacht.

Kristallnacht or the Night of Broken Glass, was when the brown shirts brutally attacked Jewish people and Jewish-owned stores, buildings and synagogues.

Twitter users were quick to let the party know that it had gone too far in comparing the political party to Sturmabteilung, also called the brown shirts, who were Nazi Party militia that helped Adolf Hitler.

