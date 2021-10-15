DA ward 82 councillor Washiela Harris vying to serve a second term

Cape Town - DA councillor Washiela Harris is determined to run for a second term in ward 82. Harris joined the City Council in 2017 and will be contesting during this year’s local government elections, vying for a second tenure.

“I was elected in a by-election on November 13, 2019 due to the previous councillor having passed on. I am honoured that the DA has chosen me as its candidate after an interview process with all the candidates that have applied,” said Harris. “My request is for the voters to lend me their vote so that I can continue to serve them with passion, commitment and humanity.” Ward 82 covers Wolfgat Nature Reserve (western part); Tafelsig (west of Waboomberg Close; Pappagaaiberg Close; Baviaanskloof Street; Bokkeveld Avenue; Olifantshoek Street; Waaihoek Street; Tafelberg Street; Theronsberg Street; Langeberg Avenue; Piketberg Street; Keeromberg Street; Cedarberg Street; and Huguenot.

In Tafelsig West, some of the issues plaguing the area are related to safety, unemployment, illegal dumping and gangsterism, said Harris. She said police were not adequately resourced to address these and that residents dumping their refuse on public open spaces and the sewer was a major concern. To address the safety concerns, Harris said she would be focusing on empowering the youth, creating job opportunities and encouraging the formation of a ratepayers’ association.