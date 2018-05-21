Cape Town - A day after violent protests over land erupted again, a DA ward councillor found himself in hot water on social media after he said that land invaders and protesters should use the same passion to educate themselves.

Police maintained a strong presence at Parkwood on Monday as violent protests ignited again.

Residents of Parkwood again attempted to illegally occupy the field next to Prince George Drive.

“We have been promised houses and that’s what we want, we need a place to stay,” said resident Francis Daniels.

On Monday, residents stoned cars, burnt tyres and intimidated police. Various road closures were also put in place around the area. “We have been on the waiting list for eight years and we are fed-up with this,” Daniels said.

The DA ward councillor for Bonteheuwel, however, took to social media to vent.

Angus McKenzie posted on Facebook: “If only these land invaders and protesters would have the same passion and determination to educate themselves and find a job, they may actually be in a position to buy their own homes and not be dependent on someone else.”

A Facebook user Muxe Ndzeru said: “Have you ever stayed in a backyard? Do you know how many graduates are out there without jobs? Just because your lights is bright doesn’t mean people are lazy out (sic), they are not lucky or fortunate like you. Count your words, brother.”

Another user, Rod Solomon, said: “Do you know what you are saying here? Shew.”

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela will be visiting the area today. Madikizela said: “I don’t think anyone is wrong here. He must be challenged by people and that has happened.

"I partly agree with him and in some respects I don’t agree with him. Many people were historically disadvantaged and we know why.

“But it will be impossible for the government to deliver houses for everyone. I don’t think young people should be protesting for houses, they should be out there protesting for jobs. We will take care of the most vulnerable.”

Madikizela said there wouldn’t be any disciplinary action against him.

DESPERATE: Land-grabbers in Parkwood complained that they have been waiting for houses for many years. Picture: Jack Lestrade

In the early hours of Monday, residents said law enforcement woke them and dismantled their homes.

The residents marked out plots where they erected their shacks.

“We are not animals we are human beings we didn’t deserve to be treated like that,” said Jade de Vee. What initially started out as a “peaceful protest” on Sunday turned violent after protesters had thrown petrol bombs and also hurled stones at police officers. The protest is believed to be over a housing dispute.

Residents have vowed to no longer vote for the DA after this. “I have lost my faith in the party if this is how they treat people of colour,” said Daniels.

