Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said: “We should worry about us becoming a one-party state because we have a weak opposition party. The situation within the DA is visibility getting out of control. They need new leadership quickly.”
Mathekga said the resignation of the party’s leader, Mmusi Maimane, on Wednesday left the DA paralysed.
“He (Maimane) has bitten a massive chunk into the DA and made it weaker,” Mathekga said.
Tension started brewing within the party after former leader Helen Zille was elected as the party’s federal executive chairperson, the most powerful position in the party. The chess pieces then started falling, with Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba resigning on Monday and Maimane resigning on Wednesday, with former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and party chairperson Athol Trollip.