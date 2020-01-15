Nadia Saayman, the mother of baby Alime Mbasha, on Tuesday spoke about the incident that led to the death of her daughter last Thursday at Buffelsjag farm in Swellendam.
Her boyfriend, Siyabonga Mbasha, better known as Moffit, was arrested shortly after the incident and has been charged with the murder of his child.
Saayman said: “The trouble started on Wednesday when my boyfriend and a friend smoked tik for most of the night. Siyabonga worked at another farm in Witsand some kilometres away from Buffelsjag, where I stay, and I didn’t want to move with him to Witsand.
“On Thursday afternoon, he started to get angry. He got hold of a knife and I fought with him, trying to get the knife out of his hand. I cut my hand in the process and started running out of the house.