Dad hailed as hero for shooting intruder who tried to stab him in his home









Picture: Marcus Trapp/Pixabay Cape Town - A Charlsville dad has been hailed a hero after he shot an intruder who tried to stab him in his home in the middle of the night. The 48-year-old man, who asked not to be identified, has been left traumatised after using his licensed pistol to fire at the knife-wielding intruder to protect his wife and children. The father of three says shortly after 3am on Tuesday, his wife woke him up after she heard noises in the front yard. The man explains: “There is a hole at the bottom of the garage door and I put a zinc plate over it. “She heard the sound of the plate because he climbed through the hole to try and get to a car in the garage.

“I went to fetch my firearm because I was worried about my wife and children. I have two boys who are 10 and five years old and a nine-month-old baby to look after.”

The brave dad searched the yard when he came upon the criminal climbing back through the hole.

“‘What the hell are you doing here?’ I shouted at him and then I gave a warning shot, but he came at me to stab me and ending up cutting me on my left hand,” the dad explained.

“I shot him in the leg and he managed to get through the gate.”

ATTACKED: Dad, 48, from Charlesville was stabbed in his arm by the intruder. Picture: Monique Duval

The dad says the man collapsed on his lawn and neighbours contacted the police.

“There were four vans and they called the ambulance. He was crying and they took him away. I am so traumatised after the shooting,” he said.

“I have had my gun for 20 years and never used it on a person. Because he had a knife and tried to stab me, I defended myself and only shot him to injure him.

“My community has shown me lots of support through all of this.”

GRIM REMINDER: The intruder’s blood remains on lawn where he collapsed at the house. Picture: Monique Duval

According to a police source, the intruder was taken to Tygerberg Hospital under police guard where he is receiving treatment.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, confirmed: “A case of attempted murder has been opened for investigation.

“According to reports, two people were wounded, one shot and another one stabbed. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation with no arrests so far.”

