The 48-year-old man, who asked not to be identified, has been left traumatised after using his licensed pistol to fire at the knife-wielding intruder to protect his wife and children.
The father of three says shortly after 3am on Tuesday, his wife woke him up after she heard noises in the front yard.
The man explains: “There is a hole at the bottom of the garage door and I put a zinc plate over it.
“She heard the sound of the plate because he climbed through the hole to try and get to a car in the garage.