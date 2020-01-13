Dad in court for allegedly stabbing 16-month-old baby to death during domestic dispute









Baby Alime Mbasha was stabbed after the suspect was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife on a farm in Buffelsjagsrivier near Swellendam. File picture: Pexels Cape Town - A 33-year-old father accused of stabbing his 16-month-old baby to death will appear on a charge of murder in the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court today. Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Poje, confirming the incident, said baby Alime Mbasha was stabbed after the suspect was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife on a farm in Buffelsjagsrivier near Swellendam. “The baby girl died on the scene due to stab wounds to her neck and chest. The mother, 24, sustained only minor injuries during the ordeal. “It’s alleged that while fighting with his partner on a farm, the suspect grabbed hold of the child, took her outside the dwelling and fatally stabbed the child,” Poje said. The incident happened in an area where farmworkers are grappling with alcohol abuse. Social Development Trade Union president Nosey Pieterse said alcohol abuse could be attributed to the illegal dop system which is still being used by some farmers.

“The dop system has created alcoholics on farms. Now their descendants are also abusing alcohol. To tackle this problem it’s important to create a partnership between farmers and farmworkers.

“The next step is put in place measures to combat alcohol abuse and teach farmworkers to drink responsibly. However, their farmers are not ready to accept this partnership.”

Agri Western Cape chief executive officer Jannie Strydom said the level of violent crimes in South Africa was unacceptable and in this instance the law should take its course.

“There is no justification for the murder of a child. Agri Western Cape are appealing to all farmworkers who are worried about their fellow farm- workers abusing alcohol after hours to report it to the farmers to get professional help like social workers on board,” Strydom said.

The DA’s east region condemned the child’s murder as inexcusable.

