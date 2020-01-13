Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Poje, confirming the incident, said baby Alime Mbasha was stabbed after the suspect was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife on a farm in Buffelsjagsrivier near Swellendam.
“The baby girl died on the scene due to stab wounds to her neck and chest. The mother, 24, sustained only minor injuries during the ordeal.
“It’s alleged that while fighting with his partner on a farm, the suspect grabbed hold of the child, took her outside the dwelling and fatally stabbed the child,” Poje said.
The incident happened in an area where farmworkers are grappling with alcohol abuse. Social Development Trade Union president Nosey Pieterse said alcohol abuse could be attributed to the illegal dop system which is still being used by some farmers.