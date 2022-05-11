Damage to Philisa Abafazi Bethu’s baby saver centre forces temporary closure

Cape Town - The Philisa Abafazi Bethu (PAB) baby saver centre in Steenberg was vandalised on Sunday evening. The damage dealt the organisation and residents a blow, during Child Protection Month. The baby saver is a way for a mothers to safely relinquish their babies, and the trigger switch and bolt lock, which are two key components for monitoring the baby saver door.

Director of PAB SA, Lucinda Evans, said a young man from Retreat had walked past the baby saver and fiddled with the trigger switch. Due to the cost of repairs, the building will be closed until further notice. She said the repairs cost up to R3 000 and includes welding on the door and a new sensor that they are unable to cover at this stage. Evans expressed her disgust at the actions that have occurred, especially during Child Protection Month.

“I’m sad that a grown man broke the door of this baby saver and it was done during Child Protection Month. We sit with issues of gender-based violence (GBV) and we have a man vandalising a baby saver, linked to GBV,” she said. The organisation will be in desperate need for donations to repair the damage so that they can serve the community again. More information about PAB can be found on their website at https://www.philisaabafazi.org/ or you can contact them at 021 565 0668.