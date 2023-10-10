Damage to Western Cape roads after adverse weather estimated at R500 million

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde has asked residents to be patient as repair work continues on roads damaged by the recent adverse weather in the Cape. The total cost of the damage is estimated to be around R500 million. Winde said that the provincial government, along with its partners, were working tirelessly to reopen all roads affected by the inclement weather that devastated parts of the province over the Heritage long weekend.

“Our primary focus is on reopening all affected roads when it is safe to do so. Our repair and reconstruction efforts are a top priority,” emphasised Winde. “This process cannot be rushed. Unfortunately, this will take time. But we are doing everything we can to return full economic activity to the hardest hit regions.” Winde reiterated that the damage was widespread and extensive.

Western Cape Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers said: “As our teams on the ground continue with assessments and reconstruction of the damaged road infrastructure. I want to urge all road users to take note of the safety and road closure signs. “I have seen firsthand that some roads appear safe to pass, but the damage may not be visible as it may exist below the surface of the road,” Simmers said. “A further reminder that when a road is closed, it is closed for all vehicles including motorcycles as well as bicycles and pedestrians. We have had alarming reports of people cycling through closed sections and walking through affected areas to take photos,” he added.

“The success of rebuilding our roads and reconnecting our communities requires a joint effort by all citizens and stakeholders.” The latest update on the road closures is as follows: Franschhoek Pass remains closed due to several slips (“landslides”) along the road. On-site repair teams are working to reopen one lane of traffic by 31 October. Once a single lane has been reopened, traffic will be managed through stop/go traffic operations. At this point it is unlikely that heavy motor vehicles will be allowed to use this road until both lanes of the Pass have been reopened. The estimated cost of these repairs is not yet available.

Clarence Drive remains closed for “through traffic” with only a section of the road opened from the Gordon’s Bay approach up to The Grille Shack restaurant. On-site repair teams are still working from both The Grille Shack and Rooi Els sides of the closure to restore those parts of the road that repair teams can reach. The Department of Infrastructure is aiming to reopen one lane of traffic along Clarence Drive by mid to late December. The estimated cost of these repairs can only be assessed once all the clearing has been done.

The Hemel-en-Aarde road between Caledon and the R43 near Hermanus remains temporarily closed. Flood damage caused portions of the road to be scoured and washed away by the Onrusrivier which traverses through the Hemel and Aarde valley. The damage caused to the roadway and road fill has been assessed and is currently considered unsafe for public use. On-site repair teams are working in order to have the road reopened for one-lane traffic under traffic by the end of October 2023. Once a single lane has been reopened, temporary traffic accommodation measures will be implemented through stop/go traffic signals. Currently, the most important measure is to make the road safe and open again for use by the travelling public. Permanent repairs of the damaged road and road infrastructure is estimated to cost R80 million.

Good progress is being made to fully reopen the road between the R317 and McGregor. Both lanes of this road are expected to be reopened to traffic by 20 October. The entire project, including resurfacing, is expected to be complete by 31 October. The estimated cost of these repairs is not yet available.

A single lane of traffic is currently open at the intersection of the R43 and the R44 near Kleinmond. After initial assessments and further investigations, the repairs to the failed culvert at this intersection are expected to be complete by late January 2024. The estimated cost of these repairs is not yet available.

The road through Meiringspoort (N12), between the towns of Klaarstroom and De Rust, was also damaged. The road has, however, been cleared of debris and siltation from the river overtopping some of the low water structures and is currently open to traffic without any traffic accommodation measures or single lane stop and go in place.

It is hoped that Chapman’s Peak Drive will be reopened by the end of this week. This is subject to clearance from geotechnical consultants. Damage to the roadway was limited. Most of the damage caused by flooding included: