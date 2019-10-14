Cape Town - Water consumption across Cape Town increased slightly to 644 million litres/day, but we still remain within our daily allocation of 650 million litres/day.
Dams supplying Cape Town are currently sitting at 80,6% of storage capacity, down 0,6%. Collective water consumption for last week was up by 2 million litres/day to 644 million litres/day.
"After an extended period where Cape Town as a whole was exceeding our water savings target, we are now approaching the maximum advisable level of water consumption.