Dams supplying Cape Town are currently sitting at 80,6%









Cape Town - Water consumption across Cape Town increased slightly to 644 million litres/day, but we still remain within our daily allocation of 650 million litres/day.

Dams supplying Cape Town are currently sitting at 80,6% of storage capacity, down 0,6%. Collective water consumption for last week was up by 2 million litres/day to 644 million litres/day.

"After an extended period where Cape Town as a whole was exceeding our water savings target, we are now approaching the maximum advisable level of water consumption.





"As such we advise that residents keep a closer eye on consumption updates over the coming weeks and react appropriately to ensure we do not start undoing our collective good work. Although dams are still above 80% full, this is due to diligent water saving rather than the return of normal rainfall. 2019 so far has been another drier-than-average year, and assuming this trend will continue it is important society remains conscientious in its water use," said Mayco Member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg.





In September, Limberg also revealed that the City would be reassessing the water tariffs later this year.





"This will be reassessed at a meeting of all users of the Western Cape Water Supply System around November this year. But fuller dams do not necessarily mean we are out of the woods yet. This winter we received lower than average rainfall (so far), and as such the City plans to maintain current level 1 water restrictions and tariffs for the moment," said Limberg.



The latest average dam levels for the whole of the Western Cape however is 65.06% (2018: 66.09%).

The largest dam in the province – Theewaterskloof – is at 70.1% full (2018: 58%). The drought in other parts of the province continues with the average level for dams in the Gouritz River Catchment area below 19%. This situation is being monitored on an ongoing basis.

The department has noted a situation with regards to water shortages in Wilderness that cropped up over the weekend. Investigations found that the main water pipeline providing water from George to the Wilderness area has collapsed and fallen into the sea.

The pipeline is attached below the existing walkway over the Kaaimans bridge, which is owned and managed by Transnet. Sections of the walkway have become badly rusted over time which has become unsafe for pedestrian use and most recently, it appears the structure could no longer support the main water line from George to Wilderness leading to the collapse of the pipeline.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, Anton Bredell, says national, provincial and local authorities have been working non-stop to address the situation.

“The engineers working on the repair job estimate that an emergency pipeline will be in place by the end of this week. Provincial disaster management is monitoring the situation.”

Major Dam statistics Voëlvlei dam – 87.9% full this week (2018: 96.5%. Last week: 88.3%)

Bergriver Dam 98.6% full this week (2018: 99.5%. Last week: 99.1%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 70.1% full this week (2018: 58%. Last week: 70.7%)

Clanwilliam Dam 95.1%. (2018: 99.5%. Last week: 96.5%).

Please visit www.capetown.gov.za/thinkwater for all water-related information and Frequently Asked Questions.



