Danny's Diary: As death looms, I can see what's truly important









Danny Oosthuizen. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) Today I will be half a century old. Imagine that. To be honest, I did not think I would live to celebrate another year of life. A very controversial and complex space I filled for the past 49 years. Life has put me through situations that, at times, were depleting the last bit of courage, hopes and dreams from my being. Losing my mom at a very young age had a profound influence. I lost my dad not so long after her. Growing up with labels, like "orphan", was hard to handle at times. I craved a sense of belonging. Things that might sound silly to you like having dinner at the table like a family. Going fishing or watching a game with dad. Going away over the school holidays I looked up to certain people who became role models. I did not always make the right decisions, so I went off the straight and narrow road many times.

I had issues with God as I could not understand why he would take both my parents. And for many years I wrestled with it.

I always had to be the nicest, smartest and most helpful just so that I could be accepted.

Then I met the underdogs. The people society kicked out on to the streets. Human loss. The homeless, the sex worker There I found truth, acceptance, love and protection.

I could never mess up, quit my job and then say I'm going back home. I find the idea of home fascinating. To be able to say I'm going home for Christmas and so on made me realise how much I missed out on life.

A few months ago I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. What can I say? I went out there and was convinced I would tame this thing and live a long productive life. I invaded every page on Google concerning cancer.

I had to stop myself. I am done. The cold hard fact of the matter is that there is no cure. No miracle broth or berry. Every minute is precious. Every new day a milestone.

I thrive on memories of days gone by. I am blessed to have had such a diverse life experience. There is nothing I would want to do over.

I am grateful tor the moment I live in. The now.

Self-awareness and reflection make one aware of how minute we are in the bigger puzzle called life.

That we chase earthly belongings, and neglect family and loved ones, moments when we could have lent a helping hand to those who needed us most.

I am bitterly emotional. I know my reality and I thought I came to terms with it.

Mother Theresa said loneliness was the biggest form of poverty. She was right. No one can escort me on this last stretch of my life. Today might be my last birthday.

* Danny Oosthuizen is the ambassador of #TheDignityProject. In his weekly column for the Cape Argus he tackles the struggles homeless people face. Connect with Danny on Facebook and on Twitter @masekind3213 or via email: [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.