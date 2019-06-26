Residents of Bo-Kaap have accused the DA provincial government of making “empty promises”, as the housing crisis there simmers. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency

Cape Town - Residents of Bo-Kaap have accused the DA provincial government of making “empty promises”, as the housing crisis there simmers. “The situation is quite serious because some of our people live in severely overcrowded conditions, and there is a great need in the Bo-Kaap for social housing,” said Noor Osman, a member of the Bo-Kaap Ratepayers and Civic Association Public Land and Housing subcommittee.

On Monday night, Bo-Kaap residents held demonstrations outside the legislature, demanding houses.

“We have a long list of people waiting for houses. Many of them are desperate,” Osman said.

Earlier this year, Bo-Kaap’s housing shortage sparked violent protests. Last year, residents were pepper-sprayed after a group who built shacks protested over the lack of social housing.

Many residents have been on the housing waiting list for up to 20 years, and share a room with four other family members in a house occupied by three or more families. By the end of last year, the city’s mayco member for transport and urban development, Felicity Purchase, admitted there had been little progress to date with the acquisition of land in Bo-Kaap to be used for social housing.

She said previous mayco member Brett Herron had been liaising with the National Housing Development Agency to discuss mechanisms for the acquisition of crucial parcels of government-owned land that form part of the large parcel of land adjacent to Bo-Kaap that is owned by the national government.

“The discussions about this land parcel have been ongoing for a number of years, without any progress,” Purchase pointed out.

“The residents are sick of the promises. The DA have been making promises and have not fulfilled them,” Osman said.

Provincial Human Settlements spokesperson Muneera Allie said: “The provincial Department of Human Settlements has identified various pockets of land for inner-city development. This includes land identified in Bo-Kaap. The department is attending to feasibility studies of the various land parcels to ensure they are suitable for human settlement development.

“The department is also liaising with the relevant landowners. Where some of the land identified is owned by the state, the department is liaising with Public Works.”

Public Works and Infrastructure Development Minister Patricia de Lille said she was still busy auditing the land. “We are looking at all the land that Public Works owns. That information will only be ready within the next two weeks,” De Lille said.

