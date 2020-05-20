DA's Madikizela sticks to guns on reopening economy

Cape Town - Democratic Alliance leader in the Western Cape, Bonginkosi Madikizela is sticking to his comments that “death is something that will visit all of us at some stage, and we can’t stop living our lives because we are scared of it”.

“It’s an uncomfortable but honest truth. The problem with South Africa is that they want us as politicians to sugar-coat the truth. It is a fact and it is a reality, and the notion that we must hide from the virus and stop living by creating a false dichotomy between health and the economy is wrong, because the two are not mutually exclusive.

“For us to be able to fund a very expensive programme, as we grapple with this virus over the next two years, we are told we need money. And for us to get money, we must ensure that the sectors of the economy are open,” he said.

Madikizela said businesses should adhere to the regulations when they reopen and treat it as the new norm. “We must ensure that businesses comply with this new norm, because I am not saying let’s go to work without enforcing social distancing and sanitising, but we cannot continue focusing on one aspect of this and ignore the other,” he said.

But ANC Western Cape provincial convener Lerumo Kalako said Madikizela was echoing “his master’s voice”.