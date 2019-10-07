The Democratic Alliance’s metro chairperson, Grant Twigg, has survived a motion of no confidence against him on Saturday. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance’s metro chairperson, Grant Twigg, has survived a motion of no confidence against him on Saturday. Twigg kept mum on the proceedings on Saturday. “Nothing really has changed since then, we had a robust discussion,” he said.

DA councillor Rose Rau and Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase made a submission on why Twigg should face such a motion. In an email sent out by Purchase last week seen by the Cape Argus, Purchase details why she brought the motion forward.

“The reason I have supported the motion is because I believe the party is at a crucial stage in the country’s history, and now, more than ever, needs strong ethical leadership. We need a strong team to drive us to that victory in the metro to ensure the DA wins Cape Town in the 2021 election,” the email stated.

She also brings up some concerns against the metro chairperson, among some of those concerns are, the performance that the party showed in the last elections, an increasing unwillingness to listen by the new chairman at region, an increased mobilization along racial lines undermining the achievement of unity, intimidation and bullying of staff and officials, PR councillors and ward councillors and factionalism style of a group mind set.