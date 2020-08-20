Data shows Covid-19 cases are stabilising in Western Cape

Cape Town - The case, mortality and hospitalisation data continue to stabilise with varying levels across the province, says head of health Dr Keith Cloete.

“The health platform response, by and large, has coped with the cases requiring admission during this initial surge. Significant capacity has been added in terms of infrastructure and equipment for high-flow nasal oxygen, and oxygen consumption has been managed,” said Cloete during a briefing to the provincial ad hoc committee on Covid-19 about the province’s public health-care capacity.

“We are in a position to contract with the private sector as required. The introduction of comprehensive health services has been scaled up as from the first week of August. It is essential to ensure a strong focus on containment for the next 12-24 months. We will conduct a formal review and reflection process to develop a coherent plan for the next one or two years, based on our collective learnings.”

Legislators Rachel Windvogel (ANC) and Peter Marais (FF+) both wanted to know the fate of the CTICC Hospital of Hope. Responding to their queries, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “The hospital of hope was only a field hospital. It was not meant to be a general hospital. We used it as an intermediate Covid-19 care hospital and now that it is being decommissioned, it will be replaced by Brackengate field hospital.”

Wendy Philander (DA) asked about fears of a second wave of mass Covid-19 infections, to which Mbombo replied: “We cannot say for sure that it will never happen. Look at what happened in New Zealand and South Korea. What we can say for sure is that based on our hospitalisation data and infections, we have gone past the peak.”