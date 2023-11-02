Cape Town - The Western Cape’s Schools Evaluation Authority (SEA) has a new chief evaluator who takes over the vacancy created following the death of the first evaluator. The news of David Millar’s appointment was made by Education MEC David Maynier on Thursday morning. He takes over after the death of the first chief Evaluator, Karen Bydell, earlier this year.

The SEA is an independent entity whose purpose is to support school improvement in the province by identifying factors that have an impact on performance in the areas that matter most for quality education delivery: learner achievement; teaching and learning; behaviour and safety; leadership and management; and governance, parents and community. Its aim is to assess the quality of education in a manner that is fair, consistent, objective and an honest reflection of how well a school is functioning with a particular focus on the quality of teaching and learning in the classroom, not simply compliance with policy. Millar has decades of experience in education as a teacher, principal, and former director of the Metro North Education District.

He holds a Master’s degree in education planning from UCT, and joins the SEA after having served as the Western Cape chief executive officer of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa). Maynier said that the role of chief evaluator is a crucial one as the entity and guiding team of evaluators work in schools to improve the quality of education in the Western Cape. “I have no doubt that his wealth of experience and knowledge will be a great asset to the SEA, and to the children of our province.”

Millar said he intends to promote the SEA as an authority which improves lives by raising standards in education at schools in the Western Cape. “I intend promoting the SEA as a values-based, transparent and accountable authority where children and learners come first and where standards are judged (and findings reported to the public) without fear or favour. “In addition, the SEA’s policies, judgements and insights will be evidence-led. SEA staff must act with integrity and impartiality,” he said.