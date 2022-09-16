De Lille says her department owes R83.3m to municipalities for services, property rates

Cape Town - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille has said that her department owed R83.3 million to municipalities across the country for municipal services rendered and property rates. Giving an update on monies owed to municipalities by the DPWI, De Lille said the department was waiting for municipalities to provide invoices, and payments would be processed as soon as invoices were received.

“The department at all times strives to stay up to date with its payments to municipalities which provide services to government buildings.” She said a sum of R170m said to be owed over and above the R83.3m was being investigated and the department was performing reconciliation with the municipalities to ensure correct payment. She said about R67.2m had been billed as an annual invoice, which the department paid monthly as it did not pay in advance.

Meanwhile, the department said that just over R12m had been incorrectly billed to the department despite numerous communications with the municipalities. In a statement DPWI said: “To address the disputes as under the R12 million amount, the DPWI is engaging municipalities to waive the interest linked to properties of other custodians and advising municipalities to direct the invoices to the rightful owners for future payments.” Asked how much the department owed Cape Town, City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said the City was unable to provide updated financial figures on Thursday, but would be in a position to do so today when the financial report would be completed.

He said generally the City met its government debtors monthly as part of its sound financial management for sustainability efforts. "There was good co-operation and payments had been made. Much work continues by the City to ensure debts are paid," Tyhalibongo said.