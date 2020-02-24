“As the custodian of state-owned land or property, the department is often requested to release available land for human settlement development or land subject to a restitution claim,” De Lille said.
Over the past 10 months, De Lille has signed off on a number of requests for releasing land under the custodianship of the Department of Public Works for human settlements, land distribution and restitution.
In October, the Cabinet was briefed on the progress made by the inter-ministerial committee on accelerating land reform, and redistribution through the release of state-owned land.
In October, 167 portions of state-owned land measuring 14 105 hectares held by the Department was approved by the Cabinet to be released.