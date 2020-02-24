De Lille signs off on 648 hectares for settlements









Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille. File photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA). Cape Town - Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has announced the release of over 648 hectares of land countrywide for human settlements. “As the custodian of state-owned land or property, the department is often requested to release available land for human settlement development or land subject to a restitution claim,” De Lille said. Over the past 10 months, De Lille has signed off on a number of requests for releasing land under the custodianship of the Department of Public Works for human settlements, land distribution and restitution. In October, the Cabinet was briefed on the progress made by the inter-ministerial committee on accelerating land reform, and redistribution through the release of state-owned land. In October, 167 portions of state-owned land measuring 14 105 hectares held by the Department was approved by the Cabinet to be released.

“In the event that land is to be resold, the government must get the first option to take the land back. We must stop the tendency where the government releases land gratis to municipalities and provinces, and they in turn sell it for profit. National government must also be provided with a database of land owned by provinces and municipalities, so that all spheres of government can plan and deliver together,” De Lille said.

In the Northern Cape she has released four state-owned properties to the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development to settle the restitution claim by the Doraan family. This claim was lodged before December 31, 1998.

In Tshwane, the department has released a portion of farm land in Elandsfontein for human settlements that could yield over 4000 houses. And in Cape Town they have released land for CPUT to be released for the redevelopment of District Six.

DA spokesperson for human settlements, water and sanitation, Emma Powell, said: “The majority of the land being released by the minister is intended to settle land restitution claims dating as far back as 1998, which her department has to date failed to finalise.

“The slow pace of land reform has engendered an increasing tide of frustration among the poor, landless, and disenfranchised South Africans, resulting in more than 56 land parcels totalling over 6306 hectares of land owned by Public Works having been lost to illegal land invasions in the past four years alone,” she pointed out.

Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi has been requesting De Lille to release a number of properties that could yield over 93000 affordable housing units for low- income Cape Town residents.

