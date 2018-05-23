In court papers ahead of a Western Cape High Court ruling expected on June 4 or 5, Mayor Patricia de Lille has accused the DA of misleading the public.

Cape Town - In court papers ahead of a Western Cape High Court ruling expected on June 4 or 5, Mayor Patricia de Lille has accused the DA of misleading the public, disrespecting the courts and using unlawful short cuts to get rid of her.

The court was to rule on Friday, but De Lille tweeted on Wednesday: “My court case, which was scheduled for this Friday, May 25, has been postponed because the judges need more time to prepare.”

She filed her replying affidavit in which she argued that the DA risked everything to remove her. But in its papers, the DA said De Lille made it clear that she would leave the party.

Said De Lille: “It is a central feature of my case that the impugned conduct of the DA, as well as the behaviour of some of the party’s federal and local leadership involving and or surrounding this application, shows an inadvisable attempt to get rid of me by using underhand and deceptive means, including attempts to mislead the public and this honourable court.”

De Lille added that the DA’s actions towards the courts and its processes bordered on contempt of court.

“Self-contradictory submissions, mutually destructive versions and effective admissions of guilt, in the face of which the DA’s continued opposition of this application defies any logic. The basis for seeking a specific finding is that the DA persists in its stance that its innovation of the automatic cessation clause is not informed by the relentless vendetta and determination of getting rid of me, which is patent from even a cursory consideration of the history of the dispute. In the particular circumstances of this matter and the evidence viewed as a whole, such an assertion is nothing short of an insult to the intelligence of this court.”

De Lille was quoted in a recent City Press column by Natasha Mazzone, deputy chair of the DA’s federal council, as saying the party’s “real issue” with her was disciplinary. De Lille, however, pointed out that Mazzone stated in a radio interview that the disciplinary charges against her had lapsed when the DA terminated her membership following her radio interview with Radio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser.

“It therefore came as a surprise when, in the said City Press article, she now defines the whole saga as a case of misconduct without even a single reference to the purported automatic resignation. This is proof of what the real issue is about,” she said.

Judge Patrick Gamble ruled last week that De Lille should be reinstated as a DA member, as a DA councillor and as the mayor of Cape Town.

The DA’s James Selfe hit back at De Lille in papers filed in the Western Cape High Court, saying: “She has publicly stated that she has no desire to remain a member of the DA other than to further her own personal aims. She has violated the DA’s rules that clearly prohibit public declarations of an intention to resign. Yet she seeks urgent review relief in order to remain a member of the DA.”

According to Selfe while De Lille had argued there must be a “good reason” to remove her from office “the only reason needed to justify her loss of office is her loss of membership of the party”.

