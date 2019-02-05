Patricia de Lille launched her manifesto in Cape Town on Tuesday. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille has unveiled her newly formed political party’s manifesto. “It is the responsibility of leaders to reach out to the vast majority of people who are not racisit to make their voices heard,” De Lille said.

De Lille streamed the manifesto launch on Facebook Live, saying this was her party's way of entering a new era.

#GOOD “The plan for GOOD to fix South Africa is central around our towns and cities. Also politics and race is alienating us from tacking the issues,” @PatriciaDeLille says @TheCapeArgus @IOL — Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles17) February 5, 2019

“We as GOOD are behind the call for the cost of data to be reduced so that we can connect with the people,” she said.

De Lille's movement is based on four key themes: spatial justice, social justice, economic justice and environmental justice.

WATCH: “Our country needs leaders with the courage to tackle socialized and structural racism and sexism- and those leaders have been lacking” @PatriciaDeLille says. @TheCapeArgus @IOL pic.twitter.com/yGSgE9lb4E — Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles17) February 5, 2019

“It is time for all GOOD people to step forward and join the leadership of GOOD in committing to act with courage - to call out privilege and to tackle racism, discrimination and poverty,” she said.

De Lille also said the party would focus specifically on cities and townships.

WATCH: “I have fought for justice my entire life and the #GOOD movement will continue to fight for a just and equitable country” -@PatriciaDeLille says. @TheCapeArgus @IOL pic.twitter.com/C64jTpPFgk — Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles17) February 5, 2019

“Urbanisation is a reality. The majority of people live in cities and towns and that’s where we should be pumping resources. What makes us unique is that the issue of spatial justice has not being tackled by any political party,” she said.

The party’s general secretary Brett Herron said: “Towns and cities have to prepare for the masses. Every town and city has it own unique advantage and climate change impacts towns and cities.”

De Lille will be announcing the leadership of the party later this week.

