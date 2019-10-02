It came amid a nepotism investigation by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
De Lille responded to a Parliamentary question from DA MP Samantha Jane Graham who asked De Lille whether proper processes were followed in the appointment.
In the initial question sent to De Lille, Graham asked whether she had “appointed a certain person (name furnished) to a position within her department; if so, (a) were proper processes followed in the appointment, (b) what total number of other applications were received for the position, (c) what is the specified person’s job title, (d) does the specified person have the requisite skills and competencies for the position, and (e) what is the nature of the relationship between her and the specified person?”
De Lille said proper processes were followed in accordance with the Public Service Regulation of 2016. She also said that no other applications were received for the position. De Lille said the post had not been advertised.