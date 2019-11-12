Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that police have opened an inquest docket into the death of Stemmet who was shot dead on Sunday evening at her home in West Beach, next to Table View.
At this stage of the investigation there are three people of interest, the deceased, her boyfriend and the gardener.
“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of her death. Residue tests will also be conducted.
"The outcome of these tests will determine if the inquest docket will be changed to that of murder,” Van Wyk said.