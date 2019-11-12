Dead Hawks cop, her boyfriend and the gardener at centre of shock shooting









Christelle Stemmet Cape Town - The test to determine whether there was any residue on the hands of Hawks Colonel Christelle Stemmet, 47, who died on Sunday, will indicate if there was any foul play. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that police have opened an inquest docket into the death of Stemmet who was shot dead on Sunday evening at her home in West Beach, next to Table View. At this stage of the investigation there are three people of interest, the deceased, her boyfriend and the gardener. “A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of her death. Residue tests will also be conducted. "The outcome of these tests will determine if the inquest docket will be changed to that of murder,” Van Wyk said.

A report compiled by Table View police officers on the scene states that they responded to shots fired at Carlisle Close 2, West Beach.

“The deceased was found on the bed of the guest room with two cartridges on the ground next to the bed. Her boyfriend reported that Stemmet had locked herself into the guest bedroom.

"The gardener who lives in the flat at the back reported that he was in his room when he heard a shot and ran in to investigate.

“He found the boyfriend in the dining room trying to call an emergency number when they heard a second shot. The door leading to the guest room as well as the door in the bathroom was locked.

"The door was kicked open and the deceased was found on the bed,” the police statement said.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase indicated that the motive of the incident is the subject of an on-going investigation by the local detectives.

He indicated preliminary investigation at this stage has ruled out any links to the Hawks investigation she was handling.

At the time of her death Stemmet was leading an investigation into corruption scandals at state-owned petrochemical company PetroSA. The matter was due to be heard in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Nkwalase said: “Yes, she was the investigating officer in the PetroSA matter. The investigation has been finalised and her death will not result in a delay of the court proceedings. The commander will make a decision on who should take the matter forward.”

