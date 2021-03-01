Dead man found hanging by his neck at Kensington train station

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A man was found hanging by his neck from a roof at a train station in Kensington on Saturday. The Kensington community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Cheslyn Steenberg said the unknown man, of about 40 years old, was found hanging by his neck from the roof at the Kentemade train station at about 9am. Steenberg said an inquest docket into the man’s death was opened and the CPF has appealed to the public to come forward should they have information on the incident. “If anyone has any information, please call 10111. We also want to add that if anyone has a loved one missing that fits this description, please make contact with the Kensington SAPS immediately,” said Steenberg. “SAPS was alerted and it is regarded as an inquest at this point in time.”

Meanwhile, Wellington police are appealing to the public to assist in the search for the next-of-kin of a man, whose body was discovered on a farm in December 2020.

The unidentified man was believed to be in his 30s and was found on a farm near Wellington on December 25. It is unclear where in Wellington the farm was situated.

Police spokesperson Captain Andrè Traut said: “On the mentioned date, police responded to a complaint of an unknown man that died on the farm, and opened an inquest docket for investigation.”

The deceased was last seen on December 24, 2020, and was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jacket, grey trousers, black sneakers and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone who can assist police in identifying the deceased can assist in tracing the next-of-kin, or may know of any person who went missing during this period, is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Olivia Whatney on 021 864 9600/19 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Cape Argus