Deadline extended for My Cape Town Market Green Point vendor applications

Cape Town - The City is extending the deadline for local vendors to apply for trading bays at the My Cape Town Market Green Point set to take place at the Old Bowling Greens, Main Road, Green Point. Traders now have until 5pm on Friday, April 14, to submit their digital or hard copy applications for bays.

The market is set to take place on Sunday, April 30 and Sunday, May 7, 2023. ‘My Cape Town Market Green Point is an opportunity for entrepreneurs and local vendors such as bakers, designers, fresh produce sellers and other artisans to showcase their goods to consumers in a space loved by locals and international visitors alike,’ said Alderman James Vos, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth. The event will also feature activities, including buskers, emerging artists, food trucks and a children’s play zone.

Applications for trading at the market are now open with each trading bay costing R107.20 a day for the duration of the event (R214.40). Application forms can be obtained from the following offices between 9am and 3pm on weekdays: 1st Floor, 44 Wale Street, Cape Town

Ground Floor, Administrative Block, Goodwood Municipal offices, Voortrekker Road, Goodwood Block C, Stocks and Stocks, Ntlazane Road, Khayelitsha Ground Floor, Plumstead Offices, 3 Victoria Road, Plumstead