Deadline for UCT undergraduate applications for 2021 extended to August
Cape Town - The University of Cape Town has extended the applications deadline for undergraduate admission in 2021 to 31 August 2020.
Undergraduate applications were initially scheduled to close on 31 July 2020. However, given the impact of Covid-19 on the application cycle for admission in 2021, and in fairness to undergraduate applicants, the closing date for undergraduate applications has been extended to 31 August 2020.
The university said that this extension in no way affects applications for admission to any postgraduate programme or the Semester Study Abroad programme.
Part of the Covid-19 impact on applications and admissions to UCT this year resulted in the withdrawal of the National Benchmark Tests (NBTs) from the 2021 admission criteria. The university said that at the time of making this change back on 30 May, it took the decision to review the rest of the undergraduate admission criteria and consider amendments that may compensate for the withdrawal of the NBTs.
The review is underway, and the amended criteria will be announced shortly.
Cape Argus
Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]
All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).
IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.
Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.