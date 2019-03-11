CLEVER: Cape Argus Food Lover’s Market High School Quiz semi-finalists with Cape Argus editor Aziz Hartley during their visit to the paper’s newsroom on Wednesday. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - School teams that want to participate in this year's Cape Argus High Schools Quiz sponsored by Food Lover’s Market in association with IIE’s Varsity College should take note that deadline for entries is this Friday. Now in its 11th year, the contest encourages high school pupils to test their knowledge of the news and current affairs published in the Cape Argus. The competition involves strict quiz masters who will put 40 questions to the teams during each quiz round. Five points are awarded for every correct answer, but three points are deducted for a wrong answer.

More than 100 teams entered last year to compete for the top prize.

“Food Lover's Market is proud to be the sponsor of the Cape Argus High School Quiz for the sixth consecutive year and we have never been more committed to enriching the lives and futures of pupils,” said Food Lover’s Market Group spokesperson Andrew Millson.

“Through our ongoing partnership with the Cape Argus High School Quiz we also aim to share our passion for the fresh produce retail business and the many career paths it may hold for ambitious young minds.

“We view initiatives such as the Cape Argus Food Lover’s Market High Schools Quiz as an important stepping stone to pursuing an interest in higher learning after school and acquiring the skills needed to grow South Africa’s economy.”

Up for grabs is R3000 for each member of the winning team, R35000 for their school and other prizes.

The top two teams will go on to compete in the National High Schools Quiz against teams from other parts of the country.

There will be two weeks of round robin stages instead of four, with the round robins expected to take place on April 23 and May 6.

Pupils will be quizzed on two weeks worth of stories in this newspaper.

The first round robin study material will be from the Cape Argus newspapers published from April 8 to 18.

The second round robin study material will be from those published from the April 23 until May 3, excluding May 1 (public holiday), on which the participants will be quizzed on round robin stage on May 6.

Visit the Cape Argus High Schools Quiz Facebook page for more information on the indemnity forms and the terms and conditions for the competition.

