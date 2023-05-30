Deadly back-to-back attacks in Brooklyn leave community members shaken

Cape Town - The Brooklyn community is reeling after the death of another man who was attacked in the neighbourhood. This follows the murder of Michael Callum, who was attacked by youngsters.

Keenan Hassen, 37, died on Thursday at Groote Schuur Hospital after an attack in which he was stabbed in the head with a broken beer bottle at about 8am on Monday morning. The attack on Hassen occurred outside the Jan-Phil block of flats in Justin Street while he was walking to his parents’ house as he planned to accompany his mother to work. A source, who wished to remain anonymous, said Hassen was attacked by a group of youngsters who stabbed him in his head with a beer bottle. The reason for the attack is not known.

Hassen leaves bhind three children. His death follows that of Cullum, a 42-year-old father of three who died on May 21 after he was attacked by two youngsters, aged 18 and 15, on May 19 at about 8.30pm in Upper Silva Street, Maitland. Brooklyn Community Police Forum’s Justin Kumhle confirmed the incident, saying it had raised major concerns within the community, especially the way they died. “I was made aware of the incidents that involved both Hassen and Cullum but I can’t say there’s a connection there. The community is shaken about both incidents, especially after learning about their nature.” said Kumhle.