Deadly Khayelitsha shooting condemned by Community Safety MEC

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The shooting in Site C, Khayelitsha which left six people dead and four injured was condemned by Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz on Thursday. Six people were shot dead and four wounded in a mass shooting in Solomon Tshuku Road on Wednesday. According to police, gunmen opened fire on the group who were sitting in a house. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa, said police were called out to the scene around 4pm. Fritz condemned the shooting, and said he was alerted to this “gravely concerning incident” after attending the memorial service for fallen SAPS member Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. “I wish to condemn this incident in the strongest terms. It is reported that police were called out at approximately 4pm as an unknown gunman entered the Solomon Tsuku home and began shooting. SAPS reported that the motive was unclear.”

“I call on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigation. We cannot sit by idly and allow violent crime to undermine the safety of our communities,” Fritz said.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family members and loved ones of those who were brutally killed in yesterday’s shooting. Violence has absolutely no place in our society. I further wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the shooting.”

Fritz continued: “I was alerted to this incident following SAPS’ memorial service held for Lieutenant Colonel Kinnear yesterday. As a province and provincial government, we are deeply saddened by the loss of this exceptional police officer.

“I again extend my heartfelt condolences to the Kinnears during this difficult time and call on SAPS to focus their energies on ensuring that those responsible for his death face the full might of the law as an attack on our police service is an attack on the state.”

Anyone with information should immediately come forward and report such to their local SAPS station, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the tip off function on the MySAPS cellphone application.

Cape Argus