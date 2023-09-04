Deaf and hearing people come together for silent walk to bridge gap between them

Cape Town - This is Deaf Awareness Month and, following the landmark decision to include South African Sign Language (SASL) as a 12th official language, a silent walk was held over the weekend to bridge the gap between hearing and deaf communities. September is International Month for Deaf People, commemorating the first congress of the World Federation of the Deaf which took place in September 1951 in Rome, Italy.

The Silent Walk 2023 was hosted by the Deaf Federation of South Africa (DeafSA). The deaf awareness initiative, the seventh of its kind, is an annual one, taking place during Deaf Awareness Month. The 5km “silent stride” with earplugs took place on Saturday morning despite the wet and cold weather conditions, commencing at Neighbourhood Newlands. Notable figures at the event included Mr and Mrs Deaf South Africa 2023 finalists, former Cape Town mayor and current provincial chairperson of the Social Development Portfolio Committee, Dan Plato, provincial parliament Speaker Daylin Mitchell, member of Parliament Alexander Abrahams, and comedian Kurt Schoonraad.

The event featured a dance performance by the Dominican School for Deaf Children. DeafSA Western Cape provincial director Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed said the event has grown following a break as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. One of the event's successes was having more hearing persons in attendance, he said.

“I would like in 2024 that more hearing people join this silent walk, the greatest experience to wear ear plugs and feel what is like being ‘deaf’ and walk in the road for less than one hour of your time to celebrate the Deaf Awareness Month. Next year, on Saturday, September 1, the event will happen again, come and join and have fun!” There are plans to have similar events in Vredenburg and Paarl this month. On July 19, president Cyril Ramaphosa officially signed into law SA Sign Language during a ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria with activists and organisations working to promote the deaf community’s inclusion and sign language.