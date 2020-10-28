Deaf, mute boy from Hanover Park dies after being mauled by pit bull

Cape Town - A 3-year-old Hanover Park boy died from the injuries he sustained when he was attacked by a pit bull. Luqmaan Jardien, who was deaf and mute, was in the backyard of his home in Turflyn Walk, Hanover Park, when he was mauled by the dog between 9am and 10am on Monday. The boy, whose parents are both deaf, was alone with the dog, which belonged to their neighbours. Luqmaan's uncle, Dawood Stuart, said he had tried to rescue his seriously injured nephew from the dog. “I picked Luqmaan up from where he was lying. On my way into the house, the dog came for Luqmaan again; it was a struggle for me to get him into the house,” Stuart said.

He said he had also been bitten by the dog in his battle to get Luqmaan to safety in the house. Stuart said the dog had grabbed hold of Luqmaan, and would not release him at the door of the home.

He said the dog's head was in the doorway and, using the door, they had managed to suffocate the animal.

“We just took it that the dog must’ve been provoked, was somehow provoked. There’s no other way the dog would bite him. The dog was fine on other days with him. He would play with the dog with me in the afternoons,” Stuart said.

He said Luqmaan's parents were devastated.

Family friend Nabeelah Daniels said Luqmaan was still breathing when he was placed on a table by Stuart.

He was later declared dead at Heideveld Day Hospital.

The boy’s father, Ganief Jardien, said he would not want any other child or person to suffer the same fate as his son. “I loved my son a lot. We were always together, and I am going to miss him a lot,” he said.

Community Police Forum executive member Yaseen Johaar said: “It’s very sad, because I don’t even know if the child could call out for help."

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said Philippi police had opened an inquest into the death of the boy. “According to reports, the 3-year-old boy was attacked by a dog. He was transported to a nearby medical facility, where he later died due to injuries sustained.”

Cape Argus